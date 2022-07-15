Wipe out terrorists off the earth, PMB orders military

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigerian Armed Forces to confront terrorists and wipe them off the face of the earth.

The president gave the order at the Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna State Thursday while addressing military officers at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC).

He said the last 12 years had been very challenging for Nigeria considering the different security threats that have besieged the country.

“​Most of the security challenges facing the world today are both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors in different regions and sub-regions of the world. The West African sub-region and indeed our beloved continent of Africa are not immune to these threats.

“We have witnessed recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bearing the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighbouring countries.

“It will be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries.”

He said the country would employ all elements of its national power to ensure security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development while promoting its good standing internationally.

He assured that his government would continue to provide the required guidance and support to achieve the desired results.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria are working tirelessly to enhance their combat effectiveness, operational capability, and training necessary to eliminate the threats, in synergy with other institutions and nations.

‘‘The response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as the activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others have been commendable.”

President added that the West African sub-region and the continent of Africa were not immune to these threats and must continue to work together to “combat the prevalent security threats.”

Buhari, while appraising the ongoing collaboration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Chad in a multinational operation to combat the Boko Haram Insurgency in the Lake Chad region, said it had been productive, commendable and successful.

In his address, the commandant of the college, Air Vice Marshall (AVM) Olurotimi Tuwase, explained that 111 army officers, 69 naval officers, 42 air force officers, 10 students from paramilitary organisations, and ministries, departments and agencies as well as 15 international students completed the 48 weeks intensive training, leading to the award of Pass Staff Course (PSC).

AVM Tuwase added that the international students on the Senior Course 44 were from Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Chad, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo and Zambia.

By Muideen Olaniyi (Abuja) & Maryam Ahmadu-Suka (Kaduna)

-Daily Trust

KN