Youths to Ortom: Return home to tackle non-payment of pensions, salaries

THE Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has called on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to immediately return from his trip to the United Kingdom and solve the problem of protracted non payment of pensions and salaries of workers and pensioners in the state.

The president of the Tiv Youth group, Hon. Mike Msuaan, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja while reacting to the continuous stay of the governor in the UK.

“It is worrying that a governor who has been unable to meet minor demands of Governance like paying workers and pensioners benefits for several months is on globe gallivanting venture.”

“The photo sessions with citizens of United Kingdom will not translate to good governance in the state. It will not return the hundreds of thousands of people living in IDP camps back to their homes.”

On the call by Governor Ortom for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, the Tiv Youth Council president asked security agencies to monitor the governors links with Kanu.

He emphasized that Kanu is undergoing trial according to the laws of the land and wondered why a governor who swore to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would call for Kanu’s release.

“Second term governors are busy commissioning legacy and life-changing projects for their people while in the absence of any, Governor Ortom is issuing press statements to be featured on newspaper headlines.

“Governor Ortom must return home and live with the problems he has created in the state.”

