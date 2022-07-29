Zonal leadership of PLWD says Nigeria’s security is sabotaged

THE North-West zone leadership of the Persons Living With Disability, (PLWD) of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has aledged that the lingering insecurity in the country was the handiwork of perceived enemies of the state.

Muhammad Narogo, APC Zonal Chairman of PLWD disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

According to Narogo, insecurity was being fueled to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, adding that the present administration had done excellently well through the provision of good governance to the teeming population of the country.

He urged on all people with disability in the country to get their PVCs to vote for the APC at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

The chairman also applauded the present administration for its initiative on the creation of the National Commission for the Disabled, which had given the PLWD a sense of belonging.

“We are happy that persons with disability have now been given special recognition, we now have a candidate from Sokoto state vying for the Senate seat and one other from a southern state,” he disclosed.

Narogo appreciated Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for paying WAEC/NECO fees for children with disabilities in the state, saying his gesture had shown that there were leaders who cared for the disabled. (NAN)

A.I